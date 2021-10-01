SALU hires eight officials on deceased quota

SUKKUR: Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, on Thursday distributed appointment orders among the sons and daughters of deceased employees.

The ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, for the distribution of appointment orders among the children of the deceased employees under the deceased quota. The vice chancellor gave away eight appointment orders to the sons and daughters of the deceased teachers and other employees. Addressing the recipients, the VC urged the appointees to work hard for the betterment of students and the university. “I feel satisfied from the core of my heart that the deceased families are given their due right, so their financial problem is resolved,” the vice chancellor said.