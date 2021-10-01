SCCI new chief vows to serve business community

PESHAWAR: Newly elected President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI, Hasnain Khurshid, on Thursday pledged to leave no stone unturned in protecting the interests of the business community and resolving their problems.

He renewed the commitment while speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the SCCI. Leader of the Businessman Forum, llyas Ahmad Bilour, SCCI's office-bearers, industrialists and traders were present on the occasion. Hasnain Khurshid, who hails from an old and highly respected business family of Peshawar, said the additional taxation was unacceptable and asked the government to adopt business-friendly policies.

He asked the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialization and promotion of businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The SCCI chief asked the government to withdraw the recent hike in electricity, gas and petroleum prices immediately.

“Tax-reforms are inevitable. The impediments to refund payments to the business community should be removed and the process expedited,” said the SCCI chief whose father, late Khurshid Ahmad, and grandfather, late Abdur Rab along with his brother, late Abdul Aziz, enjoyed a wide respect for their honest business practices.