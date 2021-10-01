120 TDP families return to Tirah

BARA: Around 120 temporarily displaced families belonging to Bar Qambarkhel returned to Tarkhokas in lower Tirah valley after 13 years on Thursday.

“About 120 families, out of a total of 238 registered TDP families, returned to their native areas,” an official said. According to the official, tents, rations and other essential items have been arranged by the government.

Talking to The News, an affectee, Wajid Afridi, said that they had shifted to the safer places in the wake of military operation against the militants. He said they had to stay away from their native for the last 13 long years due to militancy and subsequent military operation. "Our houses have been completely destroyed and belongings looted. Now we are going to rehabilitate and reconstruct our deserted houses, which will require millions of rupees," he added. He maintained that the winter season was about to set in and there was no arrangement to cope with the heavy snowfall and biting chill in Tirah.