Army captain martyred, TTP commander killed

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of Pakistan Army Captain Sikandar Sohail Latif was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorist in Tank, the ISPR said on Thursday.

Terrorist commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan from TTP was also killed during the operation. Captain Sikandar was laid to rest with full military honours in his home town, Arifwala district, Pakpatan. The Shaheed captain whose parent unit was 27 Azad Jammu Kashmir Regiment, was posted at Frontier Corps, Tank.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tank on reported presence of terrorists. TTP terrorist commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan got killed. Weapons and ammunition recovered from the hideout.

It may be pointed out here that the security forces killed 10 terrorists including four commanders in an IBO in South Waziristan.