Five injured for resisting mugging bids

Five people were wounded in separate mugging incidents on Thursday. According to the Ferozabad police, Adnan, 18, son of Abdul Naeem, was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on Tipu Sultan Road. The injured was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Similarly, Zameer Soomro, 36, was wounded when he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Maymar's Ahsanabad. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.

In the Sohrab Goth area, Abdullah, 20, son of Shirin, was injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Jannat Gul Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). In another incident, 38-year-old Ikhlaq, son of Babar, was injured in Liaquatabad for putting up resistance during a cash snatching bid. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Moreover, Nizam Khan, 16, was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in the Manghopir area. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Further investigation is under way.