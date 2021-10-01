Covid restrictions extended until Oct 15

On the recommendation of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued a fresh order to announce the continuation of the Covid-related restrictions announced earlier until October 15.

The notification reads: “The NCOC [National Command & Operation Centre], vide their letter dated September 29, 2021, has communicated the guidelines for the continuation of the NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] regime in the province of Sindh from October 1 to October 15, 2021.

“Accordingly, the home department, Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), is pleased to issue the following order for enforcement within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh.

“Market and business activities to continue till 10pm. Essential services (pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG shops, milk and Dahi [curd] shops, and tandoors) and stand-alone grocery stores, fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce and bakeries to continue 24/7. All the managements, staff and customers shall follow Covid-related SOPs [standard operating procedures].

“Cinemas will continue to be closed. Complete ban shall continue on contact sports (karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling). Indoor dining, including at food courts of shopping malls, is allowed at 50 per cent occupancy only for the fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm.

“Outdoor dining is allowed only for the fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm. Takeaway, drive-through and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to the following of all the SOPs [standard operating procedures], with the staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated. Carrying vaccination cards by the guests shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs [law enforcement agencies].

“Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed only for the fully vaccinated individuals, with the maximum limit of 200 guests. Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed for only the fully vaccinated individuals, with the maximum limit of 400 individuals.

“Shrines are allowed to open at the discretion of the divisional and district administrations concerned in consultation with the health as well as the Auqaf and religious affairs departments, Sindh for the fully vaccinated individuals only.

“Moreover, closed days will be observed during the week as follows: in Karachi on Sunday, while in other divisions of Sindh on Friday. Normal office working hours will continue with 100 per cent attendance, while indoor gyms will be allowed for the fully vaccinated individuals only.

“Public transport may ply on sanctioned routes, with the occupancy level of up to 70 per cent seating capacity, for vaccinated individuals only and subject to the following of all the SOPs, with the staff duly vaccinated. Ban is imposed on all types of snack serving to the passengers during the journey by the transport services.

“Railway services will continue to operate with 70 per cent occupancy for vaccinated individuals under strict Covid protocols. All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools will continue activities at 50 per cent of the capacity. Public parks may remain open under strict Covid protocols.

“District administrations may impose broader lockdown for specified areas within their jurisdictions with stringent Covid protocols based on risk assessment. District administrations shall implement targeted SLDs [smart lockdowns] and mSLDs [micro-smart lockdowns].

“The wearing of masks shall be compulsory at public places while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Tourism will be allowed for vaccinated individuals under strict Covid protocols.

“Ban is imposed on the serving of meals and snacks during in-flight journey for domestic airlines. However, mask wearing will continue throughout the journey. Current inbound passenger policy will continue till further orders. All types of educational institutes will follow staggered opening with 50 per cent attendance three days a week.

“This order, and the SOPs and directions issued thereunder shall be enforceable with effect from October 1, 2021 to October 15, 2021, until revised, recalled, amended or modified earlier, if the periodical review of the Covid-19 situation so warrants.

“The secretaries of the respective departments, viz. industries, transport, labour, etc. who are entrusted with regulation, control of respective activities and functions related to the above as well as the respective divisional commissioners are empowered under Section 3(1) of said Act to issue further orders, directions and notices to put this order into effect in letter and spirit, and to clarify further for implementation purposes (but not allow what is not permitted or disallow what is permitted).

“Any action required to be taken under this order may be taken if deemed necessary by taking the representatives of the industrial or transport association concerned (to be nominated by the president concerned) into confidence.”