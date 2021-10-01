UET, VISP sign MoU

LAHORE:The University of Engineering & Technology, (UET) Lahore signed an MOU with Velosi Integrity & Safety Pakistan (VISP) (Pvt) Ltd with emphasis on internships support programme, job placement of the university graduates, support for faculty development, academic information sharing and conduct of research conferences, seminar and workshops.
According to a press release the MOU was signed by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Velosi Integrity & Safety Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd General Manager Ms Samina Wasim. The company has head office in Abu Dhabi, UAE with operational offices in Pakistan and more than 86 countries worldwide.
