SBBWU Panel discussion: Ideas floated to improve women empowerment

PESHAWAR: Participants of discussion here on Wednesday floated the ideas to improve women empowerment as that was necessary for overall development of the society.

The one-day panel event on “Role of women in Higher Education-the way forward” was arranged at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU). The university had organized the programme in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan to discuss the status of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana with heads of all departments and administrative staff members participated in the discussion and gave the ideas.

Speakers from the British Council, Dr Nishat Riaz, Director Education, and Asim Ramzan, Country Director, British Council, took part in the session. They discussed the potential initiatives that could be executed.

Dr Nishat Riaz spoke about the limitations and barriers faced by women in general. The participants, in their respective fields of education, shared research oriented-ideas and proposed solutions. Dr Razia Sultana stated the SBBWU was an ideal example of women empowerment and this is also the mission statement of the university.

Dr Razia said the issues were discussed on every forum but this particular discussion was aimed at finding solutions to the existing barriers and making strategies to materialize ideas and initiatives for the betterment of society, especially in the field of higher education.