PMLN activist rearrested after release for carrying arms

NOSHERA: The police arrested a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and former candidate of the National Assembly Nawab Khan along with two gunmen and seized weapons from them during a search and strike operation in the limits of Jalozai Police Station on Wednesday.

He was released on the personal surety bonds of PMLN Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani.

However, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal took notice of his release and was rearrested.

The police claimed that the PMLN activist was arrested along with his gunmen during a search and strike operation and weapons, including two Kalashnikovs and as many pistols were recovered from their possession.

However, PMLN Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan rejected the police claim and said that Nawab Ali was arrested in the name of search and strike operation. He said that it was victimization of political opponents by the government.

He said the police knew that several life attempts had been made on Nawab Ali and some of his gunmen had been killed in those attacks but still he was arrested despite having a license for the weapons.

The police, he added, should have arrested the attackers in the past instead of arresting him now for no fault.

He said the arrested PMLN activist was released on his and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani personal surety bonds but later he was rearrested.

This infuriated the PMLN and JUI workers, who rushed to the Jalozai Police Station. They were demanding immediate release of PMLN activist.Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Nawab Khan and his gunmen.The DPO said that everyone was equal before the law and that no discrimination would be made between the rich and the poor.