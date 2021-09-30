‘Pakistan looks towards China for regional linkages’

Islamabad : Dr Moeed Yusuf, National Security Advisor, has said that Pakistan's geostrategic location provides it with opportunities of connectivity through CPEC, development partnerships with other countries and peace within Pakistan, and good relations with neighbours.

Dr Moeed in a special message at a webinar on ‘China-Pakistan relations in changing Geopolitical environment and its role in regional security and stability’ jointly organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), Islamabad, and Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), remarked that Pakistan looks towards China for realising goal of regional connectivity.

Asim Iftikhar, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that there is strong support and clarity at the leadership level between Pakistan and China on major issues of mutual interest and regional and international organisations.

Prof Chen Dongxiao, President of SIIS, said that the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations offer both countries an opportunity to deepen people-to-people connectivity, enhance economic ties and jointly advocate for regional stability.

Liu Jinsong, Director-General, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing, called for building a community of shared future and abandoning small circles. He said that Pakistan and China developed deep mutual trust and need to further strengthen China-Pakistan strategic cooperation by ensuring safe and smooth construction of CPEC at full stretch.

Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG, ISS, said that despite changes in global politics, Pakistan and China firmly stood with each other and their cooperation is deepening on daily basis.