One in two Pakistanis has hypertension and every third person is with heart disease, seminar told

“Heart disease is the world’s number one killer and is responsible for 19 million premature deaths (more than 80 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income developing countries) and results in 31 per cent of all global deaths. The incidence of heart diseases is steadily rising, so much so that 23.6 million people are predicted to die from cardiovascular diseases by 2030.”

These statistics were shared by Prof Faisal Ahmed, eminent consultant cardiologist and head of the department, Liaquat National Hospital & Tabba Heart Institute, Karachi, during a public awareness seminar organised by Neurospinal & Cancer Care Postgraduate Institute in collaboration with prestigious Amarant pharmaceuticals on World Heart Day on Wednesday.

The seminar highlighted and raised awareness of maintaining good heart health and provided advice on what to do if a heart attack was suspected. It also provided the public with tips on how to improve their heart health by sharing information about heart conditions and to help people live longer, more heart-healthy lives.

Focusing on cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan, Prof Faisal Ahmed said: “About 25 per cent of adult Pakistanis have diabetes. Obesity is also on the rise, with 20 per cent of Pakistanis being obese or overweight (severe obesity leads to structural and functional changes of the heart, which causes heart failure). One in two Pakistanis has hypertension and every third person is with heart disease. Forty-two per cent of those do not even know they have high blood pressure, which leads to strokes, CVD and kidney disease, and these conditions are causes of the high rate of heart attacks and killing 400,000 innocent Pakistanis annually.”

“It has many causes: from smoking in all forms, including the fastest growing sheesha, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, coronary artery diseases, heart rhythm problems, heart defects you're born with, heart valve disease, to air pollution, and less common conditions such as Chagas disease and heart infections,” he explained.

Prof Faisal further said that prevention is better than cure, but we do not pay attention to it. He pointed out that cardiovascular disease in Pakistan and across the world is on the rise, and although it can often be treated, primary prevention is the best way to reverse this trend.

The federal and provincial health authorities are requested to set up preventive cardiology units at district levels, preventive cardiology units will focus on lowering patients' risk of developing heart disease and having a first heart attack or stroke while also preventing further issues in people who already have cardiovascular disease.

In the wake of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, “Covid-19 has only been more heartbreaking for this figure as it has made 520 million people living with heart diseases, more vulnerable to developing severe forms of the coronavirus and now taking care of their heart is more important than ever before,” Prof Faisal added.

“Remember, missing medical appointments, lack of contact with family and friends or reduced physical exercise can lead to heart diseases. It is important to avoid skipping any medication that you may be on, and do not ignore common symptoms like chest pain and tightness, shortness of breath, nausea, indigestion, heartburn and pain that spreads to the arm. Don’t forget to monitor vitals like blood pressure and blood sugar regularly, So, don’t let Covid-19 stop you from attending your regular check-ups especially if you have underlying health conditions like heart disease, heart failure, diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity.”

His recommendations included limiting the intake of ready-made snacks which are often high in sugar, fat and salt; ensuring the intake of at least five servings of fresh fruits and vegetables a day; reducing salt consumption to one teaspoon a day and preparing meals at home for school or work.

Other suggestions are quitting smoking and increasing activity by limiting the time spent watching TV or using the computer, and getting involved in outdoor activities such as cycling, gardening, or walking and above all a calm sleep for at least eight hours, concluded by Prof Faisal.

Mr Iftikhar H. Syed, renowned entrepreneur & philanthropist, thanked the participants and promised that they would initiate soon a very comprehensive and free campaign to detect and treat heart diseases in rural areas for less privileged communities because this was his social

responsibility.

The question-answer session with the panel of doctors saw a lot of queries about day-to-day life and different faces of heart diseases, especially in women and younger population.