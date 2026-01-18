Kate Middleton is more relaxed in 'Wellington boots than diamond tiara'

Kate Middleton enjoyed celebrating her birthday away from the eyes of media, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales spent quality time with mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton in solace.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter's Substack, Kate "was completely at ease—warm, charming, and radiant." The source continued, "With her family, she can laugh, relax, and just be herself. That's harder to do with some royal relatives."

A source adds that “Kate feels far more comfortable in Wellington boots than a diamond tiara.”

The expert further told Shuter, "Family and simple surroundings are where she truly relaxes."

However, “palace life" is described as "challenging" for the Princess of Wales, according to sources.

"Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny," a source told the outlet. "Kate treasures these moments with Pippa and Carole, where she doesn't have to navigate any of that."

The 44-year-old hosted England’s World Cup-winning women’s rugby squad at Windsor Castle on Thursday, but it was her low-key arrival that caught attention online.

In a video circulating on social media, an eyewitness spotted Kate driving herself through the Castle gates, stepping out from the driver’s seat and striding across the gravel in a striking red Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park, just a short 3.6-mile drive from the King’s Berkshire residence, close enough for a quick spin rather than a full motorcade.

While royal engagements often come with a driver in tow, getting behind the wheel is hardly without precedent.

Queen Elizabeth II famously loved driving around her private estates, often at the wheel of a Range Rover, while Prince Philip once played chauffeur for former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during their 2016 visit to Windsor.

The tradition continues today in slightly greener form. King Charles has developed a fondness for eco-friendly vehicles and has been spotted driving electric cars and even hydrogen-powered models reflecting his long-standing environmental interests.