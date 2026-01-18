Prince William, Meghan Markle make parallel PR moves

Meghan Markle hires PR firm after Prince William ropes in PR advisor

Recently, Prince William has roped in a PR crisis management specialist, Liza Ravenscroft. Probably, in his footsteps, Meghan Markle also turned to her past PR firm, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (SSML).



However, both of these hires were made for different reasons.

Starting with the future king, he hired a PR crisis manager for an officially "non-crisis" role. Her recommendations, reports say, came from Julian Payne.

She was an excommunication secretary to the monarch. Regarding her role in getting Liza to the post, an insider told Daily Mail, "It is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil."

"And when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession."

On the other hand, Meghan is rehiring Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis because Meredith Maines and James Holt, the pair's recent Chief Communications Officer, left, making her the latest official to quit from the Sussexes' team.

But SSML has a history of working with the royal couple.

“SSML has been working on projects off and on with the Duke and Duchess since 2017. Sunshine is currently working alongside their internal team on As Ever and with the couple on efforts specifically in the US," the source concludes.