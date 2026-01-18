Prince William, Kate Middleton have reset their 'love' after cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton only began to rekindle their romance after the latter’s cancer diagnosis, says an insider.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were not content with their marriage until Kate announced her cancer in 2024.

The Mirror‘s royal editor Russell Meyer, has shared the insights of the Royal wedding in book William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story

“The result is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparalelled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit,” the descriptor continued.

“This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era.”

This comes as former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News: “There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed,”

Turner further added: “William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled.”