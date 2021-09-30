Family protests after Central Jail prisoner dies in Civil Hospital

A prisoner who fell ill in the Karachi Central Jail died at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday. Muhammad Shahid was taken to the hospital by jail officials after his health condition worsened at in his prison cell. However, he died during medical treatment.

After getting information about his death, his family members and other relatives reached the hospital and shouted slogans. They blamed jail police for his death, alleging that police had tortured him after he had failed to pay a bribe.

The family demanded legal action against the jail police, saying that Shahid had not been even provided with a ventilator despite his critical condition. They said that without telling them the cause of death, the police handed his body over to them.

On the other hand, Eidgah SHO Nadeem Haider said the police were waiting for Shahid’s postmortem examination, which would be conducted in the presence of a magistrate. He added that the actual cause of death would be ascertained after the final postmortem

and chemical examination reports arrived.