Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs concludes

LAHORE:The three-day celebrations of 978th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded here Tuesday night amidst strict security arrangements.
The devotees gathered at the shrine of the 10th century saint from all parts of the country and abroad for three days and participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa, Qirat and Naat Khwani, Qawwalis and the spiritual gatherings addressed by noted ulema, mashaikh and Gaddi nasheens from all over the country.
Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the secret agencies personnel were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed entry from the walk through gates and metal detectors. Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the Urs celebrations along with Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Director General Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari.
