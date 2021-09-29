 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
No rest for the weary

September 29, 2021

The price of fuel is now touching Rs124 per litre. During the PML-N regime it was around Rs87 per litre. Now the federal government has proposed a 35 percent increase in gas prices for domestic users. The increase in the costs of gas and fuel is interlinked with price hikes and an increase in transport fare. Instead of providing relief, the PTI keeps introducing policies that cause inflation and unemployment, all the while claiming that these steps will help it win the upcoming general elections. The prime minister should take a look at the miserable state of the people. There is a need for practical measures, or the PTI will face a crushing defeat in the upcoming general elections.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

