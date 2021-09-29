Myopia, hyperopia

This refers to the letter 'Hope for education ' (September 26) by Pehlaj Kumar. The writer is spot on in suggesting that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would bring about equality in education and unity in examinations. However, a major drawback of the SNC is that there is hardly any emphasis on understanding the practical side of religion, civic responsibilities, and ethics in day-to-day life in the curriculum.

The whole thrust of the curriculum is on rote learning and cramming of selected material. The students would not be able to meet international standards of creativity and critical thinking. The existing fault lines in the prevailing educational system are not exclusively caused by the absence of a single national curriculum.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA