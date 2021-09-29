 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Myopia, hyperopia

Newspost

September 29, 2021

This refers to the letter 'Hope for education ' (September 26) by Pehlaj Kumar. The writer is spot on in suggesting that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would bring about equality in education and unity in examinations. However, a major drawback of the SNC is that there is hardly any emphasis on understanding the practical side of religion, civic responsibilities, and ethics in day-to-day life in the curriculum.

The whole thrust of the curriculum is on rote learning and cramming of selected material. The students would not be able to meet international standards of creativity and critical thinking. The existing fault lines in the prevailing educational system are not exclusively caused by the absence of a single national curriculum.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

More From Newspost

  • No rest for the weary

    The price of fuel is now touching Rs124 per litre. During the PML-N regime it was around Rs87 per litre. Now the...

  • The fight club

    The government and the opposition are supposed to play their constitutional roles in running the country. In the...

  • Warped future

    An Islamic state can only be founded on pillars of equality before law, merit, and a non-discriminatory judicial...

  • The taxman cometh

    This refers to the news report ‘Additional taxes, sales tax registration: Traders announce protest outside Finance...

  • Strange solutions

    The Sindh Public Service Commission was banned from conducting all of its activities in April this year. The decision...

  • Wise men hold back

    The PTI-led government's diatribe against Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja is irresponsible. The language used...

More From Latest