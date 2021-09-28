Chehlum of Karbala martyrs today

LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed with traditional religious solemnity and spirit on Tuesday (today) amidst strict security measures.

The government is expected to shut down the mobile phone service in selected areas which has become a regular feature of security arrangements to avert possible subversion at religious gatherings for the last two years.

Various majalis and matam gatherings will be held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs and march on their respective routes.

The central Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.