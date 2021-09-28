India facilitating terrorists, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed India a facilitator of terrorists in the region and said India is not tolerating peace and stability in Pakistan.

The governor said this while talking to PTI delegations from different districts and Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House here on Monday. Pakistan has best armed forces in the world that are capable of thwarting nefarious designs of enemies including India. More than 95,843 Kashmiris have been martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women became widows and more than one lac Kashmiri children have been orphaned due to atrocities of Indian army. Unfortunately, international bodies including the UN have become silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism of Indian forces, he added.

He said the world needs to break its silence and take action to stop oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan will not spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir. He said India is the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan, and CPEC, which is the testimony of Pak-China friendship, is not being tolerated by India.