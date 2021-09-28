NA speaker assumes charge of President, BoGs PIPS

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assumed the charge of the office of the President, Board of Governors (BoGs) Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in pursuance of Section 6(1) (a) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Act, 2008.

After assuming the charge, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Parliament is an important constitutional institution for legislation, oversight on executive and public representation.

He said that PIPS has played a significant role in providing quality services to the Parliamentarians and members of provincial assemblies in understanding the legislative process to let them perform their role efficiently.

He said that he would do his best to fulfil his responsibility as the President and take all steps to improve the working of the institution. According to the PIPS Act, 2008 the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate hold the office of the President Board of Governors on rotation for a term of three years.

The overall control, direction and the superintendence of the affairs of the institute vests in the Board of Governors which may be exercised or done by the institute.

The Vice President/Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar and members Board of Governors congratulated Speaker Asad Qaiser over assuming the charge of President.