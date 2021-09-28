Rally against ‘illegal’ housing society

CHARSADDA: Dozens of residents, including men and women on Monday threatened to commit self-immolation if the government did not stop the establishment of the proposed Pakhtunkhwa Enclave Housing Society on their lands in Chak Nissatta.

Speaking to reporters outside the deputy commissioner office here, Humayun Khan, Kulsoom Bibi, Faizul Islam and others along with dozens of families alleged that owners of the society had illegally obtained the records from the tehsildar office and were now fraudulently transferring the lands. They said the plots were being demarcated on the fertile agriculture lands without obtaining the no-objection certificate by the owners of illegal society.

They alleged that officials of district administration, Revenue Department and owners of the housing society were hand in glove and the lands of poor farmers were being grabbed through forged documents. The landowners threatened to commit collective self-immolation if the government did not stop the illegal practice forthwith.