NCA hosts ‘Tapestry of Faiths’ photo exhibition

LAHORE:Zahoor ul Akhlaq Gallery displayed a unique exhibition of photographs by Mubeen Ansari, an alumnus of NCA, at the National College of Arts (NCA) on Monday.

Consul General of Iran, Muhammad Raza Nazeri was the chief guest while Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri and others were also present on the occasion. The exhibition was titled “Tapestry of Faiths”. Tapestry of Faith's exhibition speaks of the inter-faith harmony and connections at large. In conjunction with photographs, there was a screening of the film, “Hellhole” as well.

The photographs reflected the diversity, depth, and vibrancy of a multitude of religions, cultures and subcultures that make the fabric of Pakistan. The photos reflected his various experiences that ranged from witnessing colours of Mandirs in Tharparkar to listening to hymns at Sunday mass at Saint Anthony’s church in Lahore and joining in the festivities of Chowmos at Kalash festival. The show will continue till September 30, 2021.