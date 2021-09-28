Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country while strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in Sindh from Tuesday (today) and likely to continue during next few days.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in upper/central parts while hot in southern areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Larkana where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 35.1°C and minimum was 25.6°C.