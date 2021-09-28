 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Schools to remain closed today

Lahore

September 28, 2021

LAHORE:All public and private schools of Lahore District will observe a local holiday on Tuesday (today) for the Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), reads a notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab.

