Traffic diversion plan for chehlum announced

Karachi Traffic Police chief Iqbal Dara has announced a traffic diversion plan for the central Chehlum procession to be held on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that on 20th Safar, 1443 AH, i.e. September 28, 2021, the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be taken out from the Nishter Park at about 1pm.

Prior to this procession, an Alam procession will emerge from the Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah, Martin Road, at about 9am, and a Majlis will be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession starts to proceed towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

The route of the main procession will be as follows: Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M A Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boultan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road towards the Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations. Traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Central Jail side. These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to the jail and Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Sharea Quaideen. Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fatima Jinnah Road, Fawara Chowk, Din Muhammad Wafai Road, Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Shaheen Complex, to II Chundrigar Road.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway from the Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Nazimabad No.2 and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

Traffic coming from the National Highway will be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No.10, Nazimabad No.2 and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, and from Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

Traffic will not be permitted to proceed along the route of the procession from Guru Mandir. These vehicles will be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road. All vehicular traffic coming from Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani traffic light signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens. Others will be diverted towards the Noorani traffic signal’s right side.

Traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road & Mansfield Street to proceed Saddar. No traffic will be allowed from MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Junction, until the procession crosses this intersection. All kinds of Traffic coming from Zoological Garden, Aga Khan-Ill Road will be allowed till Ankle Seria Hospital.