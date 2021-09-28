Pakistan juniors training camp for World Cup from next week

KARACHI: The PHF will likely announce the training schedule of Pakistan junior hockey team this week, as the FIH has announced that Junior World Cup will be held in India from November 25.

Pakistan junior team qualified for the World Cup after the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, was cancelled because of Covid-19. It is expected that the training camp will be held in Lahore or Karachi next week.

PHF wants the juniors to play a few matches against strong teams but due to Covid-19 it seems difficult to arrange any series. But PHF would try its best to arrange a few matches in India before the World Cup, sources said.