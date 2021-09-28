 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two killed in Ukraine

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

KIEV: A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east of the country, the two sides said. The Ukrainian army has been locked in a long-running conflict with separatist fighters in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 after Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Kiev.

More From World

More From Latest