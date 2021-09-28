 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Over 60 killed in Yemen’s Marib

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

DUBAI: Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said on Monday. A volley of air strikes targeted the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have stepped up their assault on the government’s last northern stronghold.

