Over 60 killed in Yemen’s Marib

Ex-Catalan leader in Brussels Brussels: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but...

Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven...

Two killed in Ukraine KIEV: A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east...

Kremlin’s ties with Germany MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow’s ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing...

Iran’s nuclear programme has crossed ‘all red lines’: Israeli PM UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had breached all the...