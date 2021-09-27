ISLAMABAD: Lauding efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday termed the inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game changer.
He expressed the hope that it would help clean up marine habitat for fishermen, develop low income housing units and create investment opportunities. “Inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is a game changer. Will clean up our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low income housing units & present opportunities for investors. “Will put Khi (Karachi) on a par with developed port cities,” Imran twittered.
