Mohsin wins President SGA Cup

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s Brig Mohsin Farooq won the 11th President SGA Cup after carding a net aggregate of 135 (-9) in the 36-hole tournament which concluded here at DA Country and Golf Club on Sunday.

Mohsin, an 8-handicapper was the surprise winner of the trophy which, for the first time in its history, was decided on net scores as he carded gross scores of 75 and 76 during the two-day tournament.

In the overall gross category, Omar Shikoh Khan fired another impressive round of 72 on Sunday to win the title by two strokes (143). National Amateur champion Omar Khalid followed his opening round score of 72 with 73 to finish as the runner-up. Ahmed Jamil Siddiqui won in the net category while Arsalan Shikoh was the runner-up.

In another main category (handicap 6-9), Azhar Abbas emerged as the gross champion with impressive scores of 76 and 78.

In category 10-14, Cmdre Abdul Rehman carded scores of 81 and 82 to win the top honours. Ibrahim Suhail was runner-up.

Other prize winners in various categories included Zoha Ali, Alina Fawaz, Abdullah Ansar, Ibrahim Khan, Durdana Soomro, Tanveer Maqsood, Humna Amjad, Humera Khalid, Asghar Ali, Captain Murtaza Askari, Air Cdre Khalid Hussain and Imran Malik.

Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament. Also present at the occasion were Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas and Asad I.A Khan, President SGA.

In his speech, Gen Hilal showered praise on the services rendered to Pakistan golf by Asad I.A Khan, whose second and final term as President SGA, will end later this month. Gen Hilal also spoke about the progress made by Pakistan golf in recent years and hoped that the game will continue to grow in the country in the future.