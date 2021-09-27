 
Monday September 27, 2021
‘Colonel of the Apocalypse’ dies

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Kigali: Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader dubbed the "Colonel of the Apocalypse", has died in Mali where he was serving a sentence for his role in the 1994 genocide that killed more than 800,000 people -- mostly Tutsis.

