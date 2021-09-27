‘Colonel of the Apocalypse’ dies

Two inmates die in Iranian jail Tehran: Iranian prison authorities confirmed the deaths of two inmates within a week at a jail south of the capital...

‘Ancestor’ of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey Usakli Hoyuk, Turkey: The discovery of a 3,500-year-old paving stone, described as the "ancestor" of Mediterranean...

UN nuclear watchdog denied ‘indispensable’ Iran access Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had been denied "indispensable" access to a centrifuge component...

Russian raids kill 11 pro-Turkish fighters in Syria Beiru: At least 11 fighters from a pro-Turkish rebel group were killed on Sunday in Russian air raids in northern...

Taliban urge airlines to resume Afghan flights Kabul: The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the...