3 bike snatchers arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police on Saturday night arrested a bike snatcher after a police encounter while an accused managed to flee. According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai police party signalled to stop bikers who opened fire on the police and tried to escape from the scene.

Police chased the bike snatchers and managed to arrest an injured accused namely Hameed during the exchange of fire near a graveyard. Police also recovered a motorcycle snatched at gunpoint from a citizen namely Ashfaq and a pistol.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched. Superintendent of Police, Rawal said the fugitive snatcher would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, City Police busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws, and other items from their possession. According to the police spokesman, the police team under the supervision of SHO City Police Station managed to net two accused namely Hanzala and Hamza, who were members of a bike lifter gang and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.