Leave no mark

To ensure a cleaner planet for the next generation, we will have to make sustained efforts not only towards reforestation but also on reducing our carbon footprint. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently released more stringent limits on air-pollution. There is growing evidence of more harm caused to people even by low levels of pollution than previously thought. According to the WHO, air pollution kills at least seven million people a year. The ongoing pandemic reminds us of our collective responsibility towards each other's health.

One can take steps and make conscious efforts to reduce his/her carbon footprints. This can be done in a number of ways, for example by eating lower on the food chain (less meat) and consuming more locally sourced foods. Waste less, recycle and reuse where possible. Live with respect, not hubris on this planet. Our relationship with the Earth is based on the principle of reciprocity. If we love it, it will love us back.

Mariam Khan

Lahore