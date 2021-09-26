Removal of Bannu BISE officials sought

BANNU: The Voice Students Society, Bannu University, on Saturday set a deadline for removing the chairman and controller of the board of Intermediate and secondary Education or else they stage a sit-in.
Voice Students Society president Engr Haroon Durrani, Ahmad Khan, Shoaib Malang and others while addressing a protest rally said that the board chairman was applying delaying tactics to resolve the grievances of students.
They said that Peshawar, Mardan and others boards in the province had awarded huge marks to the students while students of Bannu board had been kept deprived of their due rights.
They demanded that an impartial probe should be conducted and remove the chairman and controller of examinations.
