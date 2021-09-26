Four factories sealed for spreading pollution

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood launched night operations in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad and sealed four factories for spreading Pollution.

Talking to media Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood said that they had conducted a night operation on the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in various localities including Industrial Estate Hayatabad along with the official of the Environmental Department KP wherein four factories sealed for spreading pollutions.