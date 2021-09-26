Blood donation can save lives, say health experts

Islamabad : Blood donation can save lives and there is no complication attached with the activity.

This was stated by Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Health as she addressed a seminar at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday. The seminar was organised by Islamabad police on the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Dr. Nosheen said that safe transfer of blood is ensured so that the needy get healthy blood. She said the role of Islamabad police was exemplary during the Coronavirus pandemic. She said several police officials donated blood for the patients of thalassemia and saved hundreds of precious lives.

The seminar was also attended by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters) Muhamamd Omar Khan, and officers and personnel of all the divisions. Dr. Nosheen said that blood donation is a healthy activity and added that patients are always in need of blood. She dispelled the impression that blood donation could lead to any medical complication.

The experts from Regional Blood Centre told the participants about benefits of blood transfer. They were of the view that transfer of blood must be as per international standards that they added, could help save precious lives.

DIG Kamran Adil thanked the worthy guests and hoped that the participants would follow the guidelines shared by the experts. The chief guest was also presented with an honorary shield.