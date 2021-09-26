Skills education top priority

Islamabad : Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood has said skills education is one of the PTI government top priorities.

"The uniform education system is being debated because it has been extended to private schools. Every child in Pakistan will get the same education. Skills education is one of our top priorities," he told the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit here.

The minister said Pakistan had a young population.

"Japan contacted us as it wanted to take the young men from Pakistan because its population is getting older. Creating opportunities for younger people will be an asset," he said. The minister said there were very few countries that produced own food and exported it.

He said water was a great blessing, so the world had to conserve it.

Meanwhile, Punjab social welfare minister Syed Yawar Bokhari visited the federal education minister and discussed with him the issue of Pakistani students of Chinese universities stranded in own country. Shafqat Mahmood assured the visitor of the early resolution of the issue.