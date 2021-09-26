Eight suspects of banned outfits held in CTD raids

LAHORE: Keeping in view the recent wave of terrorism across the country particularly target killing of police officials, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conduct extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident. Moreover, a man, Mamshali Khan s/o Bisam Ali Khan, was arrested from Hafizabad. He belonged to defunct organisation TTP. He was collecting funds for financial support of his defunct organisation. Detail of recoveries is as under: a receipt book, ball point, carbon paper, and Rs9250 in cash. Meanwhile, two accused Kashif Mehmood s/o Shamaoon and Mansoor Ahmad s/o Abdul Hadi were arrested from Sheikhupura. They belonged to defunct organisation SSP. They were spreading sectarianism through wall-chalking. Detail of recoveries is as under two screen frame wood, a colour paint black, a mobile phone, cash Rs200 and a CNIC.