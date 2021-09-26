Police being used to force PSP workers to join PPP, alleges Vohra

The Pak Sarzameen Party’s leadership on Friday night alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government had been using the police force to force its workers to shift their loyalties.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, PSP Vice-Chairman Arshad Vohra, who has also served as the Karachi deputy mayor, said fake FIRs were being registered against the PSP’s workers.

He demanded that the chief justice of the Supreme Court take immediate notice of the situation.

“The salaries of the Sindh police are being paid from the Karachiites’ tax but the PPP, immersed in prejudice, is oppressing the residents of the metropolis,” Vohra said. He added that the PPP considered Sindh and its police as domain of Zardari’s personal dynasty. He went on to say that the PPP wanted to conquer Karachi through oppression after it had realised that it could not win the hearts of the people of the city.

Vohra warned the PPP to change its tactics or else the people would fix it. “The PSP has made tremendous sacrifices for the peace of Karachi but the PPP wants to sabotage the peace of Pakistan's economic lifeline once again in order to perpetuate its dirty politics,” he said.

Due to false FIRs, Karachi’s residents were once again being provoked, the PSP leader said. “And all this is being done at a time when the situation in the whole region is dire.”

Elaborating on the incident, PSP Secretary General Advocate Hassan Sabir said a local PSP leader, Faisal, was running a campaign in the area against the Gutka mafia but he was arrested with five others on Friday in the Sohrab Goth area; however, the police claimed that the arrests were made in the Eidgah area.

Sabur added that similar false cases had also been registered against PSP workers in Liaquatabad.

He said when the PPP could not get the mandate of the city due to its prejudice, a policy had been adopted to forcefully change political loyalties of PSP workers who were being forced by the police to join the PPP.