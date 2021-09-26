Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in Karachi

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin — the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat — arrived in Karachi on Saturday night for a seven-day visit.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries were present at the Karachi airport to receive Syedna, said Geo News. Police high ups, including the Sindh inspector general of police and additional inspector general for Karachi were also present on the occasion. The Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader arrived in the city at 10pm on a chartered flight of the PIA.
According to a government spokesperson, the Dawoodi Bohra community leader will be staying in Karachi as a special guest of the state. He is being extended the protocol of a VVIP personality. Police officials said the security arrangements made for Syedna were equal to those of the security of the president and the prime minister.
Personnel of the Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with the Customs Intelligence and Investigation, have seized...
The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested an IT expert for allegedly defrauding...
A suspected robber was killed and another was wounded in Sohrab Goth on Saturday.According to police, four suspects on...
The novel coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,335. The...
The five-member committee formed by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to investigate the procurement...
The Sindh High Court has directed the finance secretary to ensure the implementation of a single line budget for all...