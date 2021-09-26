Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in Karachi

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin — the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat — arrived in Karachi on Saturday night for a seven-day visit.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries were present at the Karachi airport to receive Syedna, said Geo News. Police high ups, including the Sindh inspector general of police and additional inspector general for Karachi were also present on the occasion. The Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader arrived in the city at 10pm on a chartered flight of the PIA.

According to a government spokesperson, the Dawoodi Bohra community leader will be staying in Karachi as a special guest of the state. He is being extended the protocol of a VVIP personality. Police officials said the security arrangements made for Syedna were equal to those of the security of the president and the prime minister.