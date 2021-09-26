SJAS thump Directors of KDA XI in friendly

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) defeated Directors of KDA XI by 72 runs in a friendly match here at the Dr Mohammad Ali Shah Sports Complex Karsaz on Thursday.

SJAS rode on a fine 61 not out off 33 balls from Shahid Ansari to post 212-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Ansari hammered six fours and two huge sixes in his excellent knock. Suleman Khan made a rapid 25-ball 45 with a six and six fours. Ehsan Khan was the other notable contributor with 32 off 16 balls. KDA XI’s Ayaz Munshi took 2-18 in two overs.

KDA Directors XI were restricted to 140-4. Hisham Al-Kabeer's 67 off 45 balls could not help his team reach the target.