Perfect score

In light of the recent extraordinary results of students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it is suggested that papers be checked not by teachers of the same board but by those of other boards so that, fair results are achieved.

It is simply not possible to obtain 100 percent marks in descriptive subjects. It is even recommended that the supervisory staff in examination rooms should also be from a different board. Raising the standard and quality of the education process will ensure that students will learn more and perform better in the long run.

Col (r) Faqir Tariq Masood

Peshawar