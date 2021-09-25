Punjab government’s decision: 95pc support teaching of Quran as compulsory subject

KARACHI: According to a survey conducted by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 95 percent of Pakistanis support the Punjab government’s decision to make the teaching of the Holy Quran as a compulsory subject from the first to the XII grade across the province.
A nationally-representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question: “Recently, the Punjab government has made the teachingof Holy Quran as a subject compulsory in schools across the province from first to XII grade. Some people support this initiative of the Punjab government, while some people oppose this initiative of the government. What is your opinion about it?” In response to this question, 95pc said they support it and 1pc said they do not support it while 4pc did not respond.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau is taking action...
KABUL, Afghanistan: Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the defense minister of the caretaker cabinet said in an audio message...
ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 60,952 with 2,233 more people testing...
KARACHI: The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI MPA Tahira Dua Bhutto on Friday...
LONDON: The England cricketers’ union have refuted claims that their players were behind the ECB pulling out of next...