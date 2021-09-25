Punjab government’s decision: 95pc support teaching of Quran as compulsory subject

KARACHI: According to a survey conducted by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 95 percent of Pakistanis support the Punjab government’s decision to make the teaching of the Holy Quran as a compulsory subject from the first to the XII grade across the province.

A nationally-representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question: “Recently, the Punjab government has made the teachingof Holy Quran as a subject compulsory in schools across the province from first to XII grade. Some people support this initiative of the Punjab government, while some people oppose this initiative of the government. What is your opinion about it?” In response to this question, 95pc said they support it and 1pc said they do not support it while 4pc did not respond.