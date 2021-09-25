We’re not asked about travel to Pakistan: English players

LONDON: The England cricketers’ union have refuted claims that their players were behind the ECB pulling out of next month’s Pakistan tour, insisting they were not even asked if they would travel.

Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) say they were left in the dark by the ECB following New Zealand’s decision to leave Pakistan last Friday after a security alert minutes before their opening match in Rawalpindi. Foreign media reported that the ECB board met on Sunday and the players were told of the decision to cancel the tour that same afternoon.

It was reported that an intervention by the TEPP stopped the tour going ahead, but in a strong rebuttal, a spokesperson told foreign media: “At no stage has the ECB ever asked Team England Player Partnership or the teams, men and women, whether the tour should go ahead or whether players were prepared to tour Pakistan.

“At no stage has Team England Player Partnership informed the ECB that the players would not be touring.”

“The ECB board met last Sunday to debate the tour to Pakistan. That afternoon we were informed the tour had been cancelled. Team England Player Partnership was not asked for our input and we were not involved in the decision to cancel the tour,” the union said.

This follows Pakistan touring England in the summer of 2020 to play three Tests and three Twenty20s when there was still no COVID-19 vaccine.