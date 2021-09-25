President SGA Cup tees off today

KARACHI: Most of the leading players of the city will be featuring in the 11th President SGA Cup Golf Tournament which tees off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Saturday (today).

Almost 150 players will be competing for the coveted trophy in the two-day event which was supposed to be held earlier this month but was postponed because of heavy rains.

On Friday, a total of 36 veterans teed off for nine holes. They will play 9 more holes on Saturday.

Earlier last week, the ladies played 36 holes as they had planned a golfing trip to Quetta for this weekend. Juniors under-14s also played last week which included four junior girls as well.

The main event to be contested by amateurs and seniors will be played over 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday. A departure from the usual format is that the seniors and amateurs will compete together, playing from their respective tees. Three separate handicap divisions have been made, from 0 to 5, 6 to 9 and 10 to 14. The best Net score in the three handicap divisions will be the winner of the President’s Cup.

A number of leading players are featuring in the event. At the top of the pack is National Amateur champion Omar Khalid, an A Levels student at Nixor College. Other leading players include Sindh Amateur champion Yashal Shah, Arsalan Shikoh, Omar Shikoh, Saim Shazli and defending champion Hamza Ghani.

Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), who is also the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Defence, will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. He will also be taking part in the 9 holes Invitational Golf Match on Sunday.

The tournament will also serve as the swansong for outgoing President of Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Asad I.A Khan. An avid golfer, Asad served as President SGA for eight years and has been instrumental in turning the association into one of the most active sports bodies in the province.