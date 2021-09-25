MoU inked on Vaccine Mobilisation Internship

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and City of Literature on Friday signed an MoU for Vaccine Social Mobilisation Internship Programme and promotion of culture, literature and language of Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and MCL Administrator/Lahore Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall. Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister of Punjab for Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Vice-chancellors/Rectors from different universities were present. According to the MOU, UVAS students will participate in the Lahore Gets Vaccinated six-week Internship Programme, which is an initiative of the Commissioner Lahore Division. The students will create awareness among the general public at their doorsteps about the benefits of vaccine to save their lives from deadly coronavirus with the motive of save Lahore.

research: An MoU has been signed between Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, Punjab University and Department of Economics and Statistics (DoES), University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore. A ceremony was organised at Vice-Chancellor’s office in which PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, UMT Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Aslam and others participated. The focal persons of the MoU are Dr Salman Tariq from RSGCRL and Dr Saira Sharif from DoES. The two institutes will collaborate in developing joint research proposals and data sharing, organisation of conferences, seminars and workshops. Dr Ziaul Haq, Director/Principal Investigator RSGCRL and Prof Dr Naveed Yazdani, Dean School of Business and Economics (SBE) signed the MoU endorsed by Dr Niaz Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Aslam.