‘PDM to make big announcement’

LAHORE:Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Senator Prof Sajid Mir has alleged that the flood of inflation caused by the government policies had added to the people’s worries.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the party’s political affairs office at central

secretariat on Friday, Sajid Mir said that he and the PDM leaders would make a big announcement against the government at the PDM public meeting at Faisalabad on October 16.

Senator Sajid Mir lamented that the PTI government was bent upon holding next elections with electronic machines despite that the whole world rejected it and the Election Commission also refused to allow it.

He said PTI had no right to make electoral reforms, alleging that their plan was to steal the election through the electronic machine. He said that the PDM had decided that anti-government rallies would be held across the country. The PDM, under the patronage of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will move forward unanimously and will give a decisive schedule for the anti-government movement, he added.