24 die from corona

LAHORE:Around 24 patients died from COVID-19 while 936 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Of these 24 deaths, 10 were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 12,511 in the province. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab on Friday, there were 20,106 active cases of COVID-19 till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 426,640 while 394,023 patients have fully recovered so far. Around 14,666 tests were performed during the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 7,268,367 so far in the province.

dengue: Ninety-one dengue cases, including 77 cases in the provincial metropolis, were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, at present 61 dengue fever patients are admitted across the province. Forty-one patients are admitted in the hospitals of Lahore. The spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 327,590 indoor and 82,961 outdoor places were checked while larvae were destroyed at 127 spots. In Lahore, 8,202 indoor and 3,914 outdoor spots were checked and 85 positive containers were destroyed. During this year, a total of 919 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients 764 were reported from Lahore.