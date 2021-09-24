India places order for 118 Main Battle Tanks

ISLAMABAD: Indian Defence Ministry has placed an order for 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) called Arjun Mark 1-A.

The INR7,523 crore contract is expected to be a major boost for domestic Heavy Vehicles Factory in Chennai’s Avadi, which manufactures the tanks also known as ‘Hunter Killers’. However, this is likely to be the last order for this tank, which weighs 68.5 tonnes, since Indian Army requires lighter tanks.